Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 290.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.31. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.