Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

