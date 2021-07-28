Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.