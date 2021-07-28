Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

