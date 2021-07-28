Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.