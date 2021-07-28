AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 1,326,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

