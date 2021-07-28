AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

AXS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

