Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $16,061,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $9,721,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AX opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

