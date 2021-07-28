Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

