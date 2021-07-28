AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 9,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.54 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

