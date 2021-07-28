Ayala Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.
AYALY opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. Ayala has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Ayala Company Profile
