Ayala Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

AYALY opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. Ayala has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

