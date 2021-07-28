B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

