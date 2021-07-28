B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,240 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of PH opened at $309.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.02 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

