B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSAC. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BSAC stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

