B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

