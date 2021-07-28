B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.86 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $284.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

