B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana stock opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

