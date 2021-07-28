B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $70,659,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.