B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,032.0% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 361,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

