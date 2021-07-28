Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.60 ($3.86). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 454,017 shares trading hands.

BAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

