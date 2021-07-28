Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$27.58 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$39.00.

BADFF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.02.

BADFF stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

