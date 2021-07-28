Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.