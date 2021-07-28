Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

