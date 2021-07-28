Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Shares of SWKS opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.