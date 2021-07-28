Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,470,000 after purchasing an additional 360,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

