Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $125.65.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

