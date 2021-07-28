Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

