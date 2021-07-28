Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

