Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,200 shares of company stock worth $643,094. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

