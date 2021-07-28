Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

