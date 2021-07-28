Bandera Partners LLC Has $35.19 Million Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Bandera Partners LLC trimmed its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,076 shares during the period. Star Group makes up approximately 13.8% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 8.27% of Star Group worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Star Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Star Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Star Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

