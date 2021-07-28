Bank of America Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Neutral

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,569. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

