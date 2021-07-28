Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,490.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,484 ($19.39), with a volume of 12369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.30.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.