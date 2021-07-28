Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 74,240 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

