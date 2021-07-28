Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

FDMT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $643.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

