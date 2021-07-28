Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
FDMT
opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $643.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,245,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FDMT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.