Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 101,531 Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,602,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of VWTR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

