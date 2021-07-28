Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

