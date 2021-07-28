Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akouos were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akouos during the first quarter valued at $988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Akouos during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akouos by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akouos by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

AKUS stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

