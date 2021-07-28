Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $916,000 Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zymeworks by 51.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zymeworks by 1,119.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.67.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.