Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $933,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.