Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Gatos Silver worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

