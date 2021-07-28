Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,846 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

