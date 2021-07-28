Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

