BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BFIN opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

