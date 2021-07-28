Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,907. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

