Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €45.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

