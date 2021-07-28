Barclays PLC Acquires New Shares in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BRQS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

