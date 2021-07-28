Barclays PLC Invests $87,000 in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $683.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.