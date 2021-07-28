Barclays PLC Sells 19,973 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.