Barclays PLC Sells 19,973 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.
TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
