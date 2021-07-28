Barclays Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,655.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,453.64. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

